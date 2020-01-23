Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of Varian Medical Systems worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 131.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAR opened at $149.57 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

