Varta (VAR1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Varta (ETR: VAR1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – Varta was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Varta was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Varta was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Varta was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Varta was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Varta was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Varta was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VAR1 stock remained flat at $€84.30 ($98.02) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,667 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta AG has a one year low of €29.50 ($34.30) and a one year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.73.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

