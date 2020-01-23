Veeva Systems Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

VEEV opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $102.70 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $306,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,044 shares of company stock worth $5,359,541. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.