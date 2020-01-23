VegaWallet Token (VGW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,105.00

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, VegaWallet Token has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. VegaWallet Token has a total market cap of $834,800.00 and approximately $3,105.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VegaWallet Token token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00324389 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011898 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Token Profile

VGW is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,184,693 tokens. VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VegaWallet Token is VegaWallet.com.

Buying and Selling VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VegaWallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VegaWallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

