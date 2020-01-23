Velas Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Velas has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $2.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,049,003,348 coins and its circulating supply is 1,317,920,758 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

