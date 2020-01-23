Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Vereit worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vereit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VER opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

