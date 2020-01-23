VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Bleutrade. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $4,125.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052952 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,303.55 or 0.99696256 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033880 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,414,869 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

