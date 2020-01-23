Verify Reaches Market Cap of $80,251.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Verify has a total market cap of $80,251.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verify has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Verify token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, COSS and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

