VeriME Price Tops $0.0001 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. VeriME has a market cap of $17,909.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.05529307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026450 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127966 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011766 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

