Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of Verint Systems worth $67,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $219,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 17,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

