VeriumReserve (VRM) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $238,688.00 and $739.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00667252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00073991 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008105 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,559,426 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

