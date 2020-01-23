Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

