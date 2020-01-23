Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given Hold Rating at Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

VZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $60.51. 11,104,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219,527. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

