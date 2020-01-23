Veros (VRS) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $100,333.00 and $6,559.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,460,175 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.