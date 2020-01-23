Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

VRRM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,010. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,900,000 after buying an additional 6,090,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $18,632,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 62.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,277,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 492,930 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

