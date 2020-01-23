Vertcoin Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $3.14 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 99.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,418.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.01938094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.03864813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00648797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00736159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00101093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010758 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00582462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,126,647 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.