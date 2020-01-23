Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,796 shares of company stock worth $47,340,894 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

