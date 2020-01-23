Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTX opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.51.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,796 shares of company stock worth $47,340,894 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

