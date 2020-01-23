VF (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. VF updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25.

Get VF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.