Viacoin (VIA) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $81,876.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00649522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008009 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,404 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

