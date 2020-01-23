VIBE Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $242,061.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC.

