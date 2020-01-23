Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Hits $3.50 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Viberate has a market cap of $3.50 million and $497,039.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinbe, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

