Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 331.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 93.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 348,041 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

