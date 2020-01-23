VIDY Market Cap Achieves $6.42 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.28 or 0.05477677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.