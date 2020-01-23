View Reaches Market Cap of $175,724.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. View has a market capitalization of $175,724.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, View has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View Profile

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official website is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

View Token Trading

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.