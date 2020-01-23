VikkyToken Achieves Market Cap of $6,411.00 (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $6,411.00 and approximately $17,939.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

