Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

VRTS stock opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

