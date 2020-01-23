Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Visa posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 114,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,405. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

