Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 15.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $203,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

V opened at $207.90 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.