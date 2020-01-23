Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.90 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

