Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

NYSE V traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $207.29. 77,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

