Vitae Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91,714.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $91,714.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005598 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

