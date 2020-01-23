VNT Chain Hits One Day Volume of $320,443.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $320,443.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

