Vodi X (VDX) Price Tops $0.0009

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Vodi X has a market cap of $464,173.00 and approximately $9,665.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,731,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

