VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.