Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Tops $6.06 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $703,337.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.05505427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00127660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.