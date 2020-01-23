W W Grainger (GWW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWW opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.82.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

