WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.91.

In related news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 47.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 99.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WABCO by 88.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBC opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WABCO will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

