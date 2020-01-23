WABnetwork Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $83,924.00 and approximately $11,042.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

