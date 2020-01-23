Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $24,210.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,524,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,145,124 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.