Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

WBA stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

