Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

