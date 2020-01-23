Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to report $21.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.88 billion and the highest is $21.29 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $81.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $83.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.89 billion to $89.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

