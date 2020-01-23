Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 71,958 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.