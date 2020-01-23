Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007568 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

