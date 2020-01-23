Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €50.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.83 ($60.27).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €44.86 ($52.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

