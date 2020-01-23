wave edu coin Price Hits $0.0014 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. wave edu coin has a market cap of $180,734.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitUBU and STEX. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,338,423 tokens. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.