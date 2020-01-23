Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00010418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Binance, Livecoin and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $87.99 million and approximately $70.01 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,947,106 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Indodax, Kuna, Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Coinbe, Upbit, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, COSS, HitBTC, BCEX, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Coinrail, Tidex, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

