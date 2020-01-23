WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $731,290.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,604,986,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,106,906 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Bithumb, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

