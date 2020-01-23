Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 236.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $18,733,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.53. 1,992,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,405. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

